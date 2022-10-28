U.S. border patrol agents send migrants to ill-informed offices: AP

Xinhua) 14:05, October 28, 2022

Migrants seeking asylum wait to board a bus at a checkpoint in Eagle Pass, Texas, the United States, on Oct. 10, 2022. (Photo by Nick Wagner/Xinhua)

WASHINGTON, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Border Patrol agents, particularly in Texas, have sent migrants to offices with no notice, The Associated Press has reported.

Some places where migrants have been sent do not have enough space to house them, as "important notices may later be sent there," the AP reported, adding that several shelters just provide limited services to migrants.

Many interviewees told their "tough" experience, complaining that "they felt unsafe," despite finding shelters that took them in for a few days.

"It was tough what we had to go through; from the things we had to eat to being on the streets -- an experience I wouldn't wish on anyone," said Victor Quijada, a migrant sent to Denver.

"We believe that Border Patrol is attempting to demonstrate the chaos that they are experiencing on the border to inland cities," said Denise Chang, executive director of the Colorado Housing Asylum Network.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)