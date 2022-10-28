U.S. government not focusing on issues important to most people: poll

October 28, 2022

NEW YORK, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Sixty-three percent Americans think President Joe Biden is not paying enough attention to the issues that concern them the most, Newsweek has reported, citing a Monmouth University poll.

The nine issues identified by respondents that would like the federal government to tackle with the most urgency include inflation (46 percent), voting (38 percent), crime (37 percent), immigration (34 percent), jobs and unemployment (32 percent), abortion (30 percent), racial inequality (25 percent), gun control (24 percent) and climate change (23 percent).

