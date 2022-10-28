U.S. must eliminate negative factors afftecting military-to-military relations: spokesperson

BEIJING, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese spokesperson on Thursday said that the U.S. side must eliminate negative factors affecting relations between militaries of the two countries if it really intends to strengthen military communication with China.

China attaches great importance to its military-to-military relationship with the United States and is willing to carry out communication with the U.S. side, Tan Kefei, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, said at a press conference.

However, he said China has its own principle when developing military relations with the U.S. side, adding that the U.S. side is totally to blame for the serious difficulties in current bilateral military relations.

"If the U.S. side really intends to strengthen military communication with China, it must match words with actions and show sincerity, respect China's interests and major concerns, and eliminating negative factors affecting the military-to-military relationship between the two countries," he said.

