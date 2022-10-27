Climate activists stage week-long protests in New York City

Xinhua) 16:07, October 27, 2022

NEW YORK, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- Climate activists from multiple non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are implementing week-long protests against climate change and inequality ahead of the 10th anniversary of Hurricane Sandy.

Activists briefly shut down the escalators at BlackRock, the world's largest financier of fossil fuels, according to a post on the social media account of one of the NGOs, New York Communities for Change.

Participants urged BlackRock management to refrain from making new fossil-fuel investments and urged the New York state government to adequately fund climate action.

Protesters Tuesday temporarily blocked a section of New York City's Park Avenue and called for measures to tax the rich for a statewide Green New Deal.

Activists also interrupted an interview of U.S. Senator Ted Cruz with talk show The View at ABC News on Monday, protesting ABC News' coverage on climate change.

Some protesters were arrested on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to media reports and social media posts.

A mass march will be held on Saturday with the theme of "Occupy Park Avenue" so as to draw attention to the need for strong climate action, according to the website of activist group Extinction Rebellion NYC.

Hurricane Sandy hit New York City on Oct. 29, 2012 with 44 local residents killed and around 19 billion U.S. dollars of damage inflicted, according to the New York City government.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)