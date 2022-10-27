Aided by activist, foreign governments taking on U.S. gun industry: Time

Seized weapons are on display before they are destroyed at a ceremony in Mexico City Sept. 2, 2016. Some 8,000 weapons, mostly illegally transported from the United States, were destroyed that day, according to local press. (Xinhua)

NEW YORK, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- Frustrated by years of political inaction in the United States, gun control advocates have been reassessing their approach and coming up with increasingly innovative ways to force firearm companies to take more responsibility for gun violence, reported Time on Tuesday.

One of those people is Jonathan Lowy, the former chief legal counsel at the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence, who on Oct. 26 will announce the formation of a new lobbying group, Global Action on Gun Violence, focused on taking on gunmakers on behalf of foreign governments.

The group will partner with other countries to argue that their citizens are harmed by the actions of American gunmakers and the U.S. laws that protect them from litigation, according to the report.

Lowy filed papers on Oct. 5 under the Foreign Agents Registration Act to provide legal and consulting services to the government of Mexico and plans to work with other nations on similar efforts, it said.

"Litigation and other pressure and activity from the international community could well be the answer that we're looking for to solve gun violence both in the United States and around the world," Lowy was quoted as saying. "This is something that hasn't really been tried."

