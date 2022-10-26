Less than half COVID booster-eligible population in U.S. boosted

October 26, 2022

People wearing face masks wait at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Los Angeles, California, the United States, on Aug. 5, 2022. (Xinhua)

Only 49.1 percent of the total booster-eligible population has received a booster dose, according to the CDC.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Less than half of the total booster-eligible population in the United States has received a COVID-19 booster dose, though health experts have warned of a new wave of infections in fall and winter.

About 226.6 million people, or 68.2 percent of the total U.S. population, completed a primary series as of Oct. 20, according to the latest data of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Of those who have completed a primary series, about 19.35 million people have received an updated bivalent booster dose, CDC data show.

"Old vaccine or previous infection will not give you as much protection," said U.S. President Joe Biden before getting an updated COVID-19 booster on Tuesday.

Updated COVID-19 boosters became available in the United States in early September targeting the latest COVID variants. Health experts have urged the public to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines to prevent from severe illnesses.

