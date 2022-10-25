Hate crime reports in U.S. Chicago surge, particularly targeting Jewish, Black people: data

Xinhua) 09:34, October 25, 2022

Police cars are seen on the street in downtown Chicago, the United States, Aug. 10, 2020. (Photo by Alan Ruffin/Xinhua)

The number of hate crimes reported in Chicago increased by 44 percent compared to this time in 2021.

NEW YORK, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- Thus far in 2022, reported hate crimes are on the rise in Chicago, the third largest city of the United States, particularly those based on race and religion with Blacks at 50 percent and Jews 75 percent, according to official data.

"The fear runs deep through some of Chicago's most prominent communities: Black, Asian, LGBTQ+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender), and Jewish," said ABC7 in its report of the data from the city's Commission on Human Relations.

During the pandemic, Asian Americans faced increased incidents of bias-related attacks, noted the report, adding that eight of the 125 total hate crimes being investigated by Chicago police this year were against Asians, a number city leaders fear is far under-reported.

"The number of hate crimes reported in Chicago increased by 44 percent compared to this time in 2021," said the report.

The state of Illinois has reactivated a group similar to the Human Rights Commission in Chicago, that is looking at ways to increase reporting of potential hate crimes, and strengthen legislation against offenders, it added.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Du Mingming)