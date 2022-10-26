Violent crime top political concern in Houston: U.S. media

Police cars are seen outside a reunification center set up for missing attendees of the Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas, the United States, Nov. 6, 2021. (Photo by Lao Chengyue/Xinhua)

"The debate in the Houston area mirrors similar discussions around the country on public safety as violent crime rates appear to have stabilized somewhat but still sit above pre-pandemic levels," says AP.

NEW YORK, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Political ads on the airwaves and social media in Houston, the fourth largest city of the United States, paint a picture of the city as a failed state where crime is out of control and violent criminals have free rein, according to a recent report of The Associated Press.

The political discussion over crime even made its way to the pulpit, with popular megachurch Pastor Ed Young calling Houston "the most dangerous city in America" and telling parishioners that if the city, which is led by Democrats, "is to survive, we had better throw those bums out of office," the report said.

In reality, September statistics showed a 3 percent drop in homicides and a 10 percent drop in overall violent crime compared with the same month last year, as Houston Police Chief Troy Finner pointed out at a town hall last month, trying to reassure residents that things are getting better, according to the report.

But Finner, acknowledging concerns raised at the meeting, noted that crime is still "not where we want it to be," said the report.

