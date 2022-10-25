Three killed including suspect in St. Louis high school shooting

Xinhua) 09:45, October 25, 2022

CHICAGO, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- At least three people were killed, including the suspect, and seven others were injured in a shooting Monday morning at a high school in St. Louis, in the U.S. state of Missouri.

A woman died at hospital, and a teen girl was pronounced dead inside the school, both of gunshot wounds, St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The suspect, a male estimated to be in his 20s, was shot inside the school and pronounced dead at hospital.

The shooting was reported after 9 a.m. local time at Central Visual &Performing Arts High School. By 9:30 a.m., the entire area was blocked off by police, ambulances and a SWAT van. Students and staff streamed from the school with hands in the air.

The police did not indicate how the shooter got inside the building, the report said.

