Economy, racial justice, abortion access among top concerns for U.S. Gen Z voters of color: report

U.S. young voters expressed very negative views on the state of the country today.

NEW YORK, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- Inflation, abortion access and racial justice issues are among the top concerns for Generation Z voters of color in the United States, according to a report between leading racial justice organizations released last week.

Focusing on voters on the key battleground states of Michigan, Florida, Georgia and Virginia, the report found that 87 percent of voters believe that abortion should be legally protected. Half of the respondents believe they can positively change abortion access and the economy through voting.

Overall, 40 percent of Gen Z respondents said they believe their vote has power to create police reform and 52 percent of voters believe their vote has a lot of or some power to make a change on abortion access. Forty-nine percent believe their vote has power to make a change on the economy.

Still, young voters expressed very negative views on the state of the country today. Voters said they feel "discouraged," "unhopeful," "pessimistic" and "scared" about the way things are going in the country, said The Hill in its report of the results.

The Advancement Project, NAACP, UnidosUs, National Congress of American Indians and Asian &Pacific Islander American Health Forum each conducted polls of their community to directly connect with potential voters, understand their values and priorities and determine what it will take to encourage voters to cast their ballots.

