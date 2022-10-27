Murder cases increase in major U.S. cities: report

Xinhua) 09:40, October 27, 2022

LONDON, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- There were increases in murders in nearly 30 U.S. areas, including cities like Atlanta, Baltimore, Dallas, Denver, Milwaukee, New Orleans and Washington, D.C., the BBC has reported.

The conclusion was based on a research in August this year for the Major Cities Chiefs Association, which looked at data for 70 U.S. urban areas for the first half of 2022 compared with the same period in 2021, according to the BBC report on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a Council of Criminal Justice report from July, which looked at 10 categories of violent, property or drug offenses in 29 U.S. cities, found similar trend.

According to the report, the number of homicides declined slightly in the first half of 2022 compared with the same period last year, but the homicide rate is still 39 percent higher than in the first half of 2019.

Other categories of crime such as assault and robbery have increased over that period, said the report.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)