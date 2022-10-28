63 pct of Americans live paycheck to paycheck: CNBC

Xinhua) 10:25, October 28, 2022

People shop at a supermarket in San Mateo, California, the United States, Sept. 13, 2022. (Photo by Li Jianguo/Xinhua)

Even high-income earners are stretched too thin. Of those earning more than six figures, 49 percent reported living paycheck to paycheck, a jump from the previous year's 38 percent.

NEW YORK, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- As rising prices continue to outpace wage gains, U.S. families are finding less cushion in their monthly budget, reported CNBC on Monday.

As of September, 63 percent of Americans were living paycheck to paycheck, according to a recent LendingClub report, near the 64 percent historic high hit in March. A year ago, the number of adults who felt strained was closer to 57 percent.

"Consumers are not able to keep up with the pace that inflation is increasing," said Anuj Nayar, LendingClub's financial health officer. "Wage growth has been inadequate, leaving more consumers than ever with little to nothing left over after managing monthly expenses."

Even high-income earners are stretched too thin, LendingClub said. Of those earning more than six figures, 49 percent reported living paycheck to paycheck, a jump from the previous year's 38 percent.

Inflation has steadily caused real wages to decline. The consumer price index, which measures the average change in prices for consumer goods and services, was up 8.2 percent year over year in the latest reading, still hovering near the highest levels since the early 1980s.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)