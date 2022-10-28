COVID-19 is an inverse equity story: U.S. media

Xinhua) 11:01, October 28, 2022

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- COVID-19 laid bare inequities that reflected poorly on what is supposed to be one of the most advanced nations in the world, said a report of STAT, a U.S. health-oriented news website.

COVID-19 is an inverse equity story, not a racial equity success story, said the report.

A recent New York Times essay claimed the change in COVID-19 death rates is a laudable example of the United States overcoming racial injustice, said the report.

Pointing to improvements in vaccination rates in Black and Hispanic communities, New York Times senior writer David Leonhardt wrote that the racial gap in death rates has also disappeared.

"And once again we are implored to use the story of redemption to whitewash the story of racial injustice," said the report of STAT.

"Narratives like Leonhardt's allow Americans to feel better about the mistakes we collectively made; they assuage the consciences of those who made decisions that created and perpetuated those disparities in the first place," said the report.

