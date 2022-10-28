Half of American workers considering second jobs amid high inflation: poll

Xinhua) 13:23, October 28, 2022

People shop at a grocery store in New York, the United States, Sept. 13, 2022. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Xinhua)

NEW YORK, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- More than half of Americans are considering taking on extra jobs to be able to pay for everyday expenses and meet the rising cost of living as inflation remains high, the ABC News has reported.

A new study by Qualtrics, a software technology company, showed that employees in the United States are combating the soaring prices of essentials like groceries, housing, and gas by looking for ways to increase their incomes and cut down on expenses, said the ABC News in a report Wednesday.

The survey of more than 1,000 full-time employees found that 38 percent of workers have looked for a second job, while another 14 percent are planning to do so, said the report.

Working parents are especially pinched as nearly 70 percent said their pay is not keeping up with costs. About 47 percent of employees with children have looked for a second job, higher than the rate of workers overall, said the survey.

