Italian chef creates “sweet” business in China

People's Daily Online) 14:49, October 28, 2022

Franco Bergamino, an Italian affectionately known as "Lao Bei" in China, is a big name in southwest China's Chongqing municipality known for his dessert house Mimosa, which combines food cultures of Italy and Chongqing.

Franco Bergamino, an Italian, is affectionately known as "Lao Bei" in China. (Photo/He Penglei)

Bergamino, a Western cuisine expert excelling in Italian cuisines, has gained experience in combining Italian cuisines and other delicacies after engaging in the catering industry for over four decades.

In 2016, he came to Chongqing, where he opened the city's first Italian dessert house Mimosa to continue his efforts in fusing Italian cuisines with local delicacies.

Franco Bergamino instructs an employee to make desserts. (Photo/He Penglei)

“The delicate Italian desserts are the perfect compliment to the spicy food in this city. Blending together, they will tickle people's taste buds,” Bergamino said.

"I hope more Chinese people can get to know Italian culture through the promotion of Italian cuisines," he added.

Bergamino’s business was pretty good until the outbreak of COVID-19. Therefore, he decided to move his business online. "I must change as the environment does," he said.

Franco Bergamino promotes the Italian cookies he has newly developed. (Photo/He Penglei)

He has specifically tailored a 12-piece package called “Mi-Box” series to present as many flavors as he can to his consumers.

The Mi-Box series soon became a success, which inspired the chef to create more attractive products.

Franco Bergamino and his assistant shoot videos for the Mi-box dessert series. (Photo/He Penglei)

Bergamino, who's always open to new ideas and novel things, believes entrepreneurs in China are in a prime time for starting a business.

Apart from his dessert business, Bergamino has also become a vlogger, always sharing his joyous life in China on social media platforms.

Chongqing’s vigor and vitality feels very friendly and inviting to Bergamino. Having witnessed the development of the city, he hopes to continue to live in the city full of hope.

"It would be a great honor to me if these delicacies can be a bridge for cultural exchanges between China and Italy," he added.

