New consignment of medicine donated by China arrives in Sri Lanka
COLOMBO, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- A new consignment of medicine donated by China under its emergency humanitarian assistance arrived in Sri Lanka on Thursday via two charter flights, said a media release from the Chinese embassy in the South Asian country.
Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Qi Zhenhong and Sri Lankan Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella hosted a symbolic handover ceremony at the Ministry of Health on Thursday afternoon.
With a total volume of 151.25 cubic meters and a weight of 28.64 metric tons, the consignment consists of essential medicines for Sri Lanka such as rabies vaccine and pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine.
The Chinese embassy said more medical supplies and other assistance will be delivered to Sri Lanka in the coming months.
