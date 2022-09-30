Home>>
Sri Lankan language teacher builds bridge for China-Sri Lanka friendship
(People's Daily Online) 18:04, September 30, 2022
From Sri Lanka, Sugath Rathnayake came to China to work in the media industry six years ago. In 2020, he became a teacher of the Sinhalese language in Yunnan University, Kunming city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. To let the students better study the language, he established a library of the Sinhalese language, with the help of his family and colleagues, hoping to facilitate China-Sri Lanka friendship by teaching the language.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- China-aided hospital in Sri Lanka completes 1st organ transplant
- Xi sends congratulatory letter on 65th anniversary of China-Sri Lanka diplomatic relations
- Sri Lanka commends China for donation of medical equipment
- Interview: Sri Lankan manager sees China-Sri Lanka port cooperation great learning experience
- Sri Lanka's Hambantota Port signs MOU with China's bus manufacturer
- 4 million doses of Sinopharm vaccines arrive in Sri Lanka
- China's commitment reactivates global race to de-carbonization: Sri Lankan PM
- China, Sri Lanka to strengthen ties, cooperation on COVID-19 response
- China ready to help Sri Lanka defeat pandemic at early date: FM
- China's achievement shows "alternative models of development": Sri Lanka-China Friendship Association
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.