Sri Lankan language teacher builds bridge for China-Sri Lanka friendship

People's Daily Online) 18:04, September 30, 2022

From Sri Lanka, Sugath Rathnayake came to China to work in the media industry six years ago. In 2020, he became a teacher of the Sinhalese language in Yunnan University, Kunming city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. To let the students better study the language, he established a library of the Sinhalese language, with the help of his family and colleagues, hoping to facilitate China-Sri Lanka friendship by teaching the language.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)