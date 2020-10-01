China's achievement shows "alternative models of development": Sri Lanka-China Friendship Association

COLOMBO, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- President of the Sri Lanka-China Friendship Association (SLCFA) has congratulated China on its 71st National Day on Thursday, saying China's achievement has shown countries "alternative models of development."

"The rise of China is important for us for many reasons," said Ananda Goonatilleke, in a statement released Wednesday, adding that it has shown us that there are alternative models of development.

Noting that China respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of its partners, Goonatilleke said "we wish the People's Republic of China and the Communist Party of China for opening up a new phase of developments in international politics and supporting nations like Sri Lanka to protect the unitary nature and sovereignty of our countries."

Sri Lanka has vehemently supported China's social, economic and military development since the liberation marked on Oct. 1, 1949, while China has given Sri Lanka diplomatic, economic and military assistance in its times of need, he said.

The SLCFA also condemned all U.S. restrictions imposed on China and other independent nations and said the people of Sri Lanka stood with China against hegemonic threats from the United States.