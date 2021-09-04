China's commitment reactivates global race to de-carbonization: Sri Lankan PM

Xinhua) 13:33, September 04, 2021

COLOMBO, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- China's commitment to achieve carbon neutrality before 2060 has reactivated the global race to de-carbonize and tackle climate change, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said on Friday.

Attending the Taiyuan Energy Low Carbon Development Forum 2021 via zoom link, Rajapaksa said emerging economies are challenged with prioritizing energy security while also reducing carbon emissions.

"I would like to call upon the international community to seriously consider equitable climate financing to compensate for the large-scale damage that many smaller countries have already suffered. That damage includes the loss of human life and the destruction of their rich bio-diversity," the Sri Lankan prime minister said.

The prime minister said his government's goal is to generate 80 percent of Sri Lanka's energy through renewable sources by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

He said that small countries like Sri Lanka have contributed the least to climate change but face the biggest consequences.

"The urgent need now is to uphold the commitments we have made towards 'net-zero' emissions, and thereby protect our people and the environment. With such collective action, we will be able to achieve our targets of affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy solutions as well as reduce the impact of climate change on our people," the prime minister added.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)