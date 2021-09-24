Sri Lanka's Hambantota Port signs MOU with China's bus manufacturer

COLOMBO, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lanka's Hambantota International Port (HIP) has entered into a memorandum of understanding with bus manufacturer Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Co., Ltd. in China's Fujian Province, HIP said in a statement here on Thursday.

The MOU was signed at the King Long Motor Group offices in Fujian last week and was attended by representatives from the Hambantota International Ports Group (HIPG) and Ambassador of Sri Lanka to China Palitha Kohona.

Ambassador Kohona said "Sri Lanka welcomes Chinese high-end manufacturing facilities setting up in Sri Lanka and commends King Long for choosing the Hambantota International Port Group's Industrial Park to expand its regional footprint."

HIPG CEO Johnson Liu said "We believe there is a great synergy to be achieved between China and Sri Lanka trade. The Hambantota Industrial Park is being promoted globally and it is our goal to have a vibrant international investor community operating within the zone."

King Long Motor Group Vice President Zhang Bin said "With the Hambantota Port being so strategically located, we would be able to reach newer markets in South East Asia."

