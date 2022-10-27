Highlights of UEFA Champions League

Stephen Eustaquio of FC Porto celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League Group B football match between Club Brugge and FC Porto in Bruges, Belgium, Oct. 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Goalkeeper Diogo Costa (2nd R) of FC Porto saves a penalty kick by Club Brugge's Noa Lang during the UEFA Champions League Group B football match between Club Brugge and FC Porto in Bruges, Belgium, Oct. 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Goalkeeper Diogo Costa (2nd R) of FC Porto reacts after saving a penalty kick by Club Brugge's Noa Lang during the UEFA Champions League Group B football match between Club Brugge and FC Porto in Bruges, Belgium, Oct. 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Pepe (R) of FC Porto vies with Tajon Buchanan of Club Brugge during the UEFA Champions League Group B football match between Club Brugge and FC Porto in Bruges, Belgium, Oct. 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Evanilson (L) of FC Porto celebrates with his teammate Otavio after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League Group B football match between Club Brugge and FC Porto in Bruges, Belgium, Oct. 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Players of FC Porto celebrate a goal during the UEFA Champions League Group B football match between Club Brugge and FC Porto in Bruges, Belgium, Oct. 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Fabio Cardoso (L) of FC Porto vies with Tajon Buchanan of Club Brugge during the UEFA Champions League Group B football match between Club Brugge and FC Porto in Bruges, Belgium, Oct. 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

FC Inter's Milan Skriniar (R) vies with Viktoria Plzen's Modou Ndiaye during the UEFA Champions League Group C match between FC Inter and FC Viktoria Plzen in Milan, Italy, on Oct. 26, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)

FC Inter's players celebrate scoring during the UEFA Champions League Group C match between FC Inter and FC Viktoria Plzen in Milan, Italy, on Oct. 26, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)

