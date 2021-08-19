Highlights of UEFA Champions League matches

Xinhua) 09:54, August 19, 2021

Cody Gakpo of PSV Eindhoven celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League play-off first leg match between SL Benfica and PSV Eindhoven at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal on Aug. 18, 2021. (Photo by Pedro Fiuza/Xinhua)

