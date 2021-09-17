UEFA Europa League: Dinamo Zagreb vs. West Ham United

Xinhua) 13:03, September 17, 2021

Luka Ivanusec (L) of Dinamo Zagreb vies with Manuel Lanzini of West Ham United during the UEFA Europa League group H match between Dinamo Zagreb and West Ham United at Maksimir Stadium in Zagreb, Croatia, on Sept. 16, 2021. (Goran Stanzl/Pixsell via Xinhua)

