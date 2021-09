UEFA Champions League Group B: AC Milan vs. Atletico de Madrid

Xinhua) 10:10, September 29, 2021

Atletico de Madrid's Luis Suarez celebrates his goal during the UEFA Champions League Group B match between AC Milan and Atletico de Madrid in Milan, Italy, Sept. 28, 2021. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)