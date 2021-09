We Are China

Serie A football match: Napoli vs. Sampdoria

Xinhua) 14:02, September 24, 2021

Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly (L) vies with Sampdoria's Ernesto Torregrossa during a Serie A football match between Napoli and Sampdoria in Genova, Italy on Sept. 23, 2021. (Str/Xinhua)

