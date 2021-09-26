Shui Qingxia willing to coach Chinese women's football team

Xinhua) 14:18, September 26, 2021

XI'AN, China, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- Shui Qingxia revealed on Saturday her willingness to take the helm of the Chinese women's football team after guiding them to triumph at the 14th Chinese National Games.

The Chinese side, taking part in the National Games under the name of United Team, beat Shanghai 1-0 in the final on Saturday.

Shui, in charge of the Shanghai side before taking over the national team, said she has no idea whether she will be appointed as its head coach.

"I was tasked with coaching this team only for the National Games, I don't know what will happen after that," said the 54-year-old.

"It is an utmost honor to coach the Chinese women's team. This means a responsibility, and if possible I hope I can take it," the former Chinese international added.

Jia Xiuquan, the incumbent head coach of the Chinese national team, disappeared from public sight after the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, where his side exited in the group stage following a 5-0 defeat to Brazil, a 4-4 draw with Zambia and an 8-2 loss to the Netherlands.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)