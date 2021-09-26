Milan edges Spezia with Maldini's maiden goal

AC Milan's Daniel Maldini competes during a Serie A football match between AC Milan and Spezia in La Spezia, Italy, on Sept. 25, 2021. (Photo by Daniele Mascolo/Xinhua)

ROME, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- Daniel Maldini made most of his rare start for AC Milan as his maiden goal helped his side edge Spezia 2-1 away on Saturday.

Milan entered Saturday's game with Olivier Giroud's return, while Maldini got his first Serie A start since his debut for the senior team in February 2020.

After a goalless first half, the Rossoneri made tactic changes by throwing on Rafael Leao and Pietro Pellegri after the break, and it quickly made an impact in the 48th minute as Pierre Kalulu whipped in a cross from the right, and Maldini jumped to steer his header into the net, with his father Paolo cheering for him in the stands.

Spezia got back on level terms in the 80th minute as Daniele Verde's mazy run allowed him to cut inside to unleash a daisy-cutter which took a deflection to wrong-foot goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

The away side then strengthened the attack by hauling off Franck Kessie for Brahim Diaz, which proved decisive as the Real Madrid loanee scored the winner just four minutes after coming off the bench.

The other team of the Milan city, Inter Milan drew with Atalanta in a dramatic 2-2 stalemate at San Siro.

Lautaro Martinez continued his fearsome form as he broke the deadlock for the Nerazzurri five minutes into the game, Ruslan Malinovskyi and Rafael Toloi's goals helped the away side turn around the game, before Edin Dzeko tapped in the rebound.

Both sides had the chances to seal the win, but Inter player Federico Dimarco's penalty smacked the bar while at the other end Roberto Piccoli's goal was disallowed by VAR.

AC Milan temporarily ranks on the top of the table with 16 points, one ahead of Napoli who hosts Cagliari on Sunday, while Inter Milan places third.

Also on Saturday, Genoa tied with Hellas Verona in a 3-3 thriller.

