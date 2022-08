In pics: qualifying match of UEFA Europa League 2022

Xinhua) 10:25, August 19, 2022

FC Pyunik's Juninho (R) defends FC Sheriff's Kay Tejan during the qualifying match of UEFA Europa League 2022 between Armenia's Pyunik and Moldova's Sheriff in Yerevan, Armenia, Aug. 18, 2022. (Photo by Asatur Yesayants/Xinhua)

FC Pyunik's Hovhannes Harutyunyan (front L) vies with FC Sheriff's Gaby Kiki (R) during the qualifying match of UEFA Europa League 2022 between Armenia's Pyunik and Moldova's Sheriff in Yerevan, Armenia, Aug. 18, 2022. (Photo by Asatur Yesayants/Xinhua)

Players of FC Pyunik pose for group photos before the qualifying match of UEFA Europa League 2022 between Armenia's Pyunik and Moldova's Sheriff in Yerevan, Armenia, Aug. 18, 2022. (Photo by Asatur Yesayants/Xinhua)

Players of FC Sheriff pose for group photos before the qualifying match of UEFA Europa League 2022 between Armenia's Pyunik and Moldova's Sheriff in Yerevan, Armenia, Aug. 18, 2022. (Photo by Asatur Yesayants/Xinhua)

