In pics: jacaranda trees in full bloom in Johannesburg, South Africa
This aerial photo taken on Oct. 24, 2022 shows jacaranda trees in full bloom in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Shiraaz Mohamed/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Oct. 24, 2022 shows jacaranda trees in full bloom in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Shiraaz Mohamed/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Oct. 24, 2022 shows jacaranda trees in full bloom in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Shiraaz Mohamed/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on Oct. 24, 2022 shows jacaranda trees in full bloom in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Shiraaz Mohamed/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Oct. 24, 2022 shows jacaranda trees in full bloom in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Shiraaz Mohamed/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Oct. 24, 2022 shows jacaranda trees in full bloom in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Shiraaz Mohamed/Xinhua)
