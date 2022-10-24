Home>>
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index falls 6.36 pct
(Xinhua) 17:05, October 24, 2022
HONG KONG, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong shares ended sharply lower on Monday, with the benchmark Hang Seng Index down 6.36 percent to close at 15,180.69 points.
The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index fell 7.30 percent to end at 5,114.48 points, while the Hang Seng Tech index dived 9.65 percent to close at 2,801.99 points.
