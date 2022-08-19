29 anti-China disruptors in Hong Kong plead guilty to conspiracy to subvert state power

Xinhua) 09:24, August 19, 2022

HONG KONG, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- Twenty-nine defendants, including anti-China disruptors Benny Tai, Joshua Wong, and Alvin Yeung, on Thursday pleaded guilty to conspiracy to subvert state power in a national security law case heard at a Hong Kong court.

The case was heard at the West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts on Thursday and will be handed over to the High Court of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) for sentencing.

The defendants were charged with one count of conspiracy to subvert state power, alleging that between July 1, 2020 and January 7, 2021, they conspired with the intent to subvert state power by organizing, planning, committing, or participating in the commission of acts that seriously interfered with, obstructed or disrupted the performance of functions of the HKSAR government by the threat of force or other unlawful means.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)