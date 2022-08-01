We Are China

23rd Animation-Comic-Game Hong Kong kicks off

Ecns.cn) 10:06, August 01, 2022

Staff members prepare for the opening of 23rd Animation-Comic-Game Hong Kong at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, July 28, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)

The 23rd Hong Kong Animation and Video Game festival kicked off on Friday.

