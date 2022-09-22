Forum held in Hong Kong on opportunities in Greater Bay Area

Xinhua) 09:51, September 22, 2022

Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) John Lee speaks during a financial forum held by Phoenix TV and other institutions in Hong Kong, south China, Sept. 21, 2022. The financial forum opened here Wednesday online and offline, with government officials, industry leaders and scholars discussing opportunities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA). (Xinhua)

HONG KONG, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- A financial forum held by Phoenix TV and other institutions opened here Wednesday online and offline, with government officials, industry leaders and scholars discussing opportunities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA).

Attending the offline forum held at the Hong Kong Science Park, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) John Lee said that Hong Kong, as a highly open and international city, is definitely capable of playing an important role in the development of the GBA. The HKSAR government will deepen financial cooperation with the mainland to promote further development of the area.

Qin Weizhong, mayor of south China's Shenzhen city, said in a video address that Hong Kong and Shenzhen share the mission and opportunities in promoting financial opening-up. Shenzhen will work together with Hong Kong to build an international financial hub in the GBA and make a greater contribution to enhancing the overall strength and global competitiveness of the area, he said.

Themed "New Prospects Amid Changes," the two-day forum features topics including global economic challenges, green finance, financial support for technological innovation as well as the upgrade of Hong Kong's capital market.

