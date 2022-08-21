Commissioner's office of Chinese Foreign Ministry in HKSAR urges external forces to stop meddling with Hong Kong's rule of law

Xinhua, Aug. 21, 2022

HONG KONG, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- The Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Saturday strongly disapproved and firmly rejected attempts of a handful of U.S. and British politicians to interfere in Hong Kong's rule of law and to whitewash anti-China forces by making irresponsible rhetoric about judicial proceedings of the HKSAR.

"We urge the politicians to refrain from undermining the rule of law in Hong Kong and stop their moves of disrupting Hong Kong and containing China," said a spokesperson for the office.

The spokesperson said that the rule of law in the HKSAR has made steady progress since Hong Kong's return to the motherland.

In particular, since the implementation of the national security law and the improvement of the electoral system in Hong Kong, Hong Kong's development has been back on the right track, with the rule of law and justice upheld and lawful rights and freedoms of Hong Kong residents better protected, opening a new chapter of good governance in Hong Kong, the spokesperson said.

Amid the "black violence" in 2019, anti-China elements in Hong Kong committed the crime of subverting state power under the guise of "democracy" and "freedom", which highlighted the relevance and importance of the central government's decisive measures, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson noted that legal proceedings of the HKSAR have ensured fair trial of the cases and upheld judicial justice, which brook no external interference.

Despite the fact that some anti-China elements have already pleaded guilty, a very small number of U.S. and British politicians still confuse black and white and interfere in Hong Kong's rule of law and Hong Kong affairs, which fully exposes their real intention of disrupting Hong Kong, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson stressed that Hong Kong is part of China and no external forces shall interfere in Hong Kong affairs.

The spokesperson noted that the historical trend of Hong Kong's transition from chaos to stability is unstoppable, and the process of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is irreversible.

The spokesperson urged relevant U.S. and British politicians to put themselves in the right position, recognize the situation, abide by the principles of international law and basic norms governing international relations, stop emboldening anti-China forces in Hong Kong, and wake up from the daydream of "using Hong Kong to contain China."

