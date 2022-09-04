Hong Kong unveils first anti-Japanese war memorial hall

Xinhua) 10:58, September 04, 2022

HONG KONG, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- A new memorial hall on the history of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression was unveiled Saturday in Hong Kong.

Located in Sha Tau Kok of New Territories, the memorial hall, the first of its kind in Hong Kong, is featured with exhibitions on local resistance efforts, including the history of the Hong Kong Independent Battalion of the Dongjiang Column, an anti-Japanese aggression guerrilla force under the leadership of the Communist Party of China.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) John Lee said that the HKSAR government attaches great importance to commemorating the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, and the public can learn about the role that Hong Kong had played during the war through relevant events.

Lee also said that he hopes the memorial hall will write a new chapter for patriotic education in Hong Kong.

The memorial hall will offer free admission to the public by reservation. Only group visits are currently accepted.

Saturday marked the 77th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression. An official ceremony was held at Hong Kong City Hall Memorial Garden on Saturday morning to commemorate the event.

