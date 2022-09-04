Hong Kong unveils first anti-Japanese war memorial hall
HONG KONG, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- A new memorial hall on the history of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression was unveiled Saturday in Hong Kong.
Located in Sha Tau Kok of New Territories, the memorial hall, the first of its kind in Hong Kong, is featured with exhibitions on local resistance efforts, including the history of the Hong Kong Independent Battalion of the Dongjiang Column, an anti-Japanese aggression guerrilla force under the leadership of the Communist Party of China.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) John Lee said that the HKSAR government attaches great importance to commemorating the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, and the public can learn about the role that Hong Kong had played during the war through relevant events.
Lee also said that he hopes the memorial hall will write a new chapter for patriotic education in Hong Kong.
The memorial hall will offer free admission to the public by reservation. Only group visits are currently accepted.
Saturday marked the 77th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression. An official ceremony was held at Hong Kong City Hall Memorial Garden on Saturday morning to commemorate the event.
Photos
Related Stories
- Commissioner's office of Chinese Foreign Ministry in HKSAR urges external forces to stop meddling with Hong Kong's rule of law
- 29 anti-China disruptors in Hong Kong plead guilty to conspiracy to subvert state power
- Hong Kong economy logs rebound in Q2 amid challenges: gov't advance estimates
- 23rd Animation-Comic-Game Hong Kong kicks off
- China beats Hong Kong, China in East Asian Football Championship men's tournament
- Over 194,000 people in Hong Kong take 4th dose of COVID-19 vaccines
- Over 178,000 people in Hong Kong take 4th dose of COVID-19 vaccines
- More test kits distributed in Hong Kong to trace COVID-19 through sewage surveillance
- Over 172,000 people in Hong Kong take 4th dose of COVID-19 vaccines
- Hong Kong to distribute 290,000 RAT kits following sewage COVID-19 detection
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.