Frankfurt Book Fair concludes with 90,000 trade visitors

Xinhua) 09:22, October 24, 2022

People visit the 74th Frankfurt Book Fair in Frankfurt, Germany on Oct. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Du Zheyu)

FRANKFURT, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- The 74th Frankfurt Book Fair, the largest of its kind in the world, concluded on Sunday on the Frankfurt exhibition grounds.

This year's book fair attracted around 90,000 trade visitors from over 100 countries and regions, surpassing expectations, according to Juergen Boos, president and CEO of the Frankfurt Book Fair. He expects further progress in the coming year with a diverse literary landscape.

Over 4,000 exhibitors from 95 countries and regions, including over 110 exhibitors from the Chinese mainland, attended the book fair held during Oct. 18-23.

Chinese exhibitors displayed more than 1,000 different kinds of publications, covering the topics of politics, economy, culture, history, technology and Chinese language learning, for adults and children as well.

Next year's Frankfurt Book Fair will be held from Oct. 18 to 22, 2023.

