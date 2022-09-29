S.Korea says DPRK fires 2 ballistic missiles into eastern waters

Xinhua) 10:49, September 29, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired two short-range ballistic missiles into its eastern waters, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Wednesday.

The JCS said in a statement that it detected two short-range ballistic missiles, launched by the DPRK from the Sunan area in Pyongyang between 6:10 p.m. (0910 GMT) and 6:20 p.m. (0920 GMT) local time toward the eastern waters.

It noted that the South Korean military strengthened its monitoring and vigilance while maintaining its full readiness posture in close cooperation with the United States.

It came just three days after the DPRK launched a short-range ballistic missile into the eastern waters on Sunday.

In 2022 alone, the DPRK test-fired ballistic missiles 18 times and cruise missiles two times, respectively.

