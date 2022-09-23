Reception held in Japan to mark 50th anniversary of normalization of China-Japan diplomatic ties

Xinhua) 14:47, September 23, 2022

TOKYO, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese embassy in Japan has held a reception here to celebrate the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC) and the 50th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between China and Japan.

Participants at the event expressed wishes that the two countries will take the 50th anniversary as an opportunity to further strengthen dialogues at all levels, deepen practical cooperation in various fields, and push for the long-term, sound and steady development of China-Japan relations.

Kong Xuanyou, Chinese Ambassador to Japan, said in his speech that nowadays China-Japan relations have reached a new historic starting point and come to a critical crossroads about where to go from here.

Facing opportunities and challenges, both sides should embrace a strategic vision and global perspective, abide by the principles set out in the four political documents between China and Japan, continue to enhance political mutual trust and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, and properly resolve differences and disputes under the guidance of the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, Kong added.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuo Fukuda said that Japan and China should take the anniversary as an opportunity to review their original aspiration of normalization of diplomatic relations, strive for peaceful coexistence, jointly safeguard regional prosperity and stability, and make greater contributions to the international community.

On behalf of the Japanese government, Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Yuumi Yoshikawa congratulated on the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the PRC and the 50th anniversary of the normalization of bilateral diplomatic relations, voicing hope that Japan and China will strive to build a constructive and stable bilateral relation.

Makiko Tanaka, former Japanese foreign minister, reviewed the history of the normalization of bilateral diplomatic relations, hoping that the two countries will seize the opportunity to actively carry out exchanges in various fields, and strive for peaceful coexistence and common prosperity.

Natsuo Yamaguchi, leader of Japan's Komeito party, expressed wishes that both countries will strengthen exchanges in various fields and at various levels so as to lay a solid foundation for friendly bilateral relations.

More than 300 people including representatives from Japanese political and business circles, Chinese companies in Japan and overseas Chinese groups, as well as foreign envoys in Japan attended the event.

