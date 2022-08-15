Home>>
77th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II commemorated
(Ecns.cn) 15:11, August 15, 2022
People visit the Museum of the War of Chinese People's Resistance Against Japanese Aggression to commemorate the 77th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II in Beijing, Aug. 15, 2022. (Photo: Chinanews.com/Li Peiyun)
Japan surrendered to Allied forces on August 15, 1945 in World War II and today marks the 77th anniversary of Japan's defeat and unconditional surrender.
