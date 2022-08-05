Chinese Foreign Ministry summons European, Japanese envoys to protest against G7's wrong statement on Taiwan question, urging countries not to go further down dangerous path

(Global Times) 13:38, August 05, 2022

The entrance to the Chinese Foreign Ministry in Beijing, capital of China. File Photo: Xinhua

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Deng Li summoned relevant European envoys and Japanese envoy over the negative statement issued by the G7 and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy over the Taiwan question, which has been slammed as a piece of waste paper that distorted the facts and confused the right and wrong, blatantly interfering in China's internal affairs and sending wrong signal to the secessionists in Taiwan.

China firmly opposes to the G7 statement and staged a solemn representation, Deng said, according to a statement issued by the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Friday after Deng summoned relevant European envoys. As one-China principle is universally recognized basic rules for international relations and global consensus, which also serve as the political foundation for China's relations with those countries and the absolute red line and bottom line that can't be crossed.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan is a blatant political maneuver and serious intrusion of China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, Deng said. China surely has to respond with no hesitation. The EU side has not dissuaded and condemned the US for instigating an attempt to split China and escalate the cross-Straits tensions, instead, it claimed that "there is no change in the respective one China policies, where applicable, and basic positions on Taiwan of the G7 members." This seriously violates the one-China principle, delivering a heavy blow to the political foundation of the bilateral relations.

Both the Chinese Foreign Ministry and the Chinese Mission to the EU slammed the G7 statement on Thursday, calling it evil and shameless, which is reminiscent of the "Eight-Power Allied Forces" that invaded China a hundred years ago. Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi also firmly refuted the statement, saying that it confused right with the wrong and its wrong deeds have aroused the strong indignation of the Chinese people.

Wang also told at an interview during the foreign ministers' meetings on East Asia cooperation in Cambodia that the G7 statement is a piece of waste paper. If we don't pressure the aggressor but pressure the defender, where's the justice and where's the basic norm for international relations? Wang asked.

"Non-interference in internal affairs is the most basic principle to maintain peace and stability in our world. We cannot allow the law of the jungle to dominate our state-to-state relations again. I believe that this so-called statement is just a piece of waste paper," he said.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry also summoned the Japanese Ambassador to China Hideo Tarumi on Thursday for Japan's wrong position with the G7 and EU concerning the Taiwan question, as the ministry's statement showed. It seriously violated basic rules governing international relations and four China-Japan political documents, the ministry said.

The Taiwan question concerns the political foundation of China-Japan relations and basic trust between the two countries. Japan colonized Taiwan island for a long time and bears historic culpability, and should be more cautious in its words and deeds, Deng told the Japanese envoy.

China strongly urges Japan to abide by the principles of the four political documents between China and Japan and its political commitments on the Taiwan question, stop interfering in China's internal affairs, handle Taiwan-related issues prudently and properly, and not go further and further down the wrong path, the Chinese official said.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)