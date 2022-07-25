Planned release of nuclear-polluted water by Japan into ocean 'extremely irresponsible': China

(People's Daily App) 09:52, July 25, 2022

Japan's pending release of nuclear-polluted water into the ocean was "extremely irresponsible" and China firmly opposed the decision, a foreign ministry spokesperson said in Beijing on Friday.

"Since the Japanese government made this wrong decision in April last year, the international community and the Japanese people have not stopped questioning and speaking out against it," Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a routine press briefing.

He said that Japan is being extremely irresponsible by ignoring these concerns and trying to create a fait accompli. "We are firmly against this."

"The disposal of nuclear-contaminated water in Fukushima could affect the global marine environment and the public health of Pacific-rim countries," Wang said.

"If Japan insists on putting its own interests above the public interest of the international community and insists on taking the dangerous step, it will surely pay the price for its irresponsible behavior and leave a stain in history," he said.

(Subtitled by Li Peitian; text compiled by Yang Luxin)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)