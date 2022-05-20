China voices concern over Japan's plan to discharge nuclear-contaminated water into sea
BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Thursday expressed concern over Japan's plan to discharge nuclear-contaminated water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean.
Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority (NRA) has released a draft of its review report on the application to discharge the water. The NRA will decide on whether the plan is to be officially approved after a 30-day public review, according to media reports.
"China is concerned about these reports," Zhao told a regular news briefing.
Recently, the Japanese government and the Tokyo Electric Power Company have made frequent efforts to push forward the plan to release the nuclear-contaminated water into the sea. They have accelerated the approval process for the discharge plan and started the construction of the tunnel outlet to dump the nuclear-contaminated water and other projects, he said.
Meanwhile the Japanese side has refused to respond to the legitimate and reasonable concerns of the international community and its own people. So far, it has been unable to offer a thorough and convincing explanation on issues regarding the legitimacy of the ocean discharge option, the reliability of relevant data, the efficacy of the treatment system and the uncertainty of environmental impact.
"Such selfish acts are unacceptable," Zhao said.
The Japanese side should fully consult with stakeholders including neighboring countries and relevant international organizations, and find a proper way to dispose of the contaminated water, rather than pushing for a plan to discharge the contaminated water into the sea, Zhao said.
Photos
- China’s central bank to issue commemorative coins on cultural theme of auspiciousness, including two heart-shaped coins
- Population of endangered black-headed gulls exceeds 10,000 mark in NE China’s coastal city of Panjin
- China's self-developed floating airship breaks record
- Chinese germplasm bank conserves biodiversity in warm temperate zone
Related Stories
- Chinese FM urges Japan to remove factors disrupting ties
- Japan's nuclear regulator approves plan to discharge radioactive wastewater from Fukushima plant into ocean
- China urges Japan not to dump contaminated water from Fukushima nuclear power plant into sea
- China urges Japan to revoke wrong decision of dumping nuclear-contaminated water into sea
- China voices opposition to smearing remarks by Japan, EU
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.