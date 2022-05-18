Japan's nuclear regulator approves plan to discharge radioactive wastewater from Fukushima plant into ocean
TOKYO, May 18 (Xinhua) -- Japan's nuclear regulator on Wednesday approved a plan to discharge radioactive wastewater from the disaster-hit Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean.
Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority (NRA) said that once opinions on the matter from the public are heard, the plan will be officially approved.
For the construction of the discharge facilities to begin, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. (TEPCO), the stricken plant's operator, will need to gain consent from the municipalities that are hosting the nuclear power complex.
In 2011, a nuclear crisis not seen since Chernobyl in 1988 was triggered by a massive earthquake and subsequent tsunami knocking out the Fukushima Daiichi plant's key cooling functions.
Since then, water pumped in to cool melted reactor fuel has been accumulating at the complex and mixing with rainwater and groundwater at the site.
The tainted water contains radioactive tritium, and the beleaguered site will soon reach its capacity of the water.
The government's plan is to release the radioactive water through a tunnel under the seabed into the Pacific Ocean roughly 1 km away from the stricken plant.
The controversial plan is proposed to begin in the spring of 2023, much to the consternation of local fisheries and the international community.
Japan's fisheries industry has voiced its ardent opposition to the plan, as it will almost certainly cause further damage to the industry's already battered reputation.
Moreover, some of Japan's closest neighbors have voiced strong concerns over the plan.
Japan has been considering a number of feasible alternative plans other than its unilateral proposal just to dump radioactive water into the ocean.
These options included injecting the toxic water deep into the ground, releasing it into the atmosphere after vaporizing it, or making it into a solid state and burying it underground.
On Wednesday, NRA Chairman Toyoshi Fuketa asked TEPCO to do its utmost to ensure there are no incidents at the planned water discharge facilities, according to local reports.
Photos
- China’s central bank to issue commemorative coins on cultural theme of auspiciousness, including two heart-shaped coins
- Population of endangered black-headed gulls exceeds 10,000 mark in NE China’s coastal city of Panjin
- China's self-developed floating airship breaks record
- Chinese germplasm bank conserves biodiversity in warm temperate zone
Related Stories
- China urges Japan not to dump contaminated water from Fukushima nuclear power plant into sea
- Japan's Okinawa marks 50th reversion anniversary
- Interview: Opposition mounts to planned release of Fukushima water into Pacific, says British expert
- World Insights: Blood, tears, discrimination -- the past and present of Japan's Ainu people
- Japan severely breaches obligations under international law by persisting in discharge of nuclear-contaminated water into ocean
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.