Japan's Okinawa marks 50th reversion anniversary

Xinhua) 08:44, May 16, 2022

Police officers hold back protesters in Okinawa, Japan, May 15, 2022. Japan's southernmost prefecture of Okinawa on Sunday marked the 50th anniversary of its reversion to Japan from the control of the United States. Ceremonies were held by the government to mark the anniversary while a large number of residents gathered outside the venue demanding the reduction of the U.S. base-hosting burdens and even a total withdrawal of the U.S. forces. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of Okinawa's reversion to Japan from the control of the United States, in Okinawa, Japan, May 15, 2022. Japan's southernmost prefecture of Okinawa on Sunday marked the 50th anniversary of its reversion to Japan from the control of the United States. Ceremonies were held by the government to mark the anniversary while a large number of residents gathered outside the venue demanding the reduction of the U.S. base-hosting burdens and even a total withdrawal of the U.S. forces. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

People attend a protest in Okinawa, Japan, May 15, 2022. Japan's southernmost prefecture of Okinawa on Sunday marked the 50th anniversary of its reversion to Japan from the control of the United States. Ceremonies were held by the government to mark the anniversary while a large number of residents gathered outside the venue demanding the reduction of the U.S. base-hosting burdens and even a total withdrawal of the U.S. forces. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

