Japan to impose fresh bans, asset freezes on Russia

Xinhua) 12:30, April 09, 2022

TOKYO, April 8 (Xinhua) -- Japan will impose additional sanctions on Russia, banning imports of coal and vodka, freezing assets held by major lenders Sberbank and Alfa Bank while halting new investments, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday.

The five-point sanctions list is part of Japan's latest measures to add economic and diplomatic pressure on Russia, Kishida told a press conference.

The Japanese government plans to expand the number of individuals subject to Japan's asset freezes to around 550 from the current 400.

Shortly before Kishida's press conference, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said it will expel eight Russians including diplomats.

