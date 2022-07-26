Japan urged to rectify wrongful remarks on Taiwan

Xinhua) 09:21, July 26, 2022

BEIJING, July 25 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Monday voiced firm opposition to certain content within Japan's 2022 defense white paper regarding Taiwan, urging Japan to immediately rectify its wrongful remarks.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said that Japan hyped up so-called "military threats" posed to Taiwan by the mainland in the white paper, completely disregarding the fact that Taiwan is a part of China.

Zhu noted that, in the 50 years of its colonial rule over Taiwan, Japan committed heinous crimes and caused misery to Taiwan compatriots. She said Japan ought to reflect on its past misdeeds, abide by the four political documents between China and Japan, and handle the Taiwan question with discretion.

Zhu also warned Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authority and "Taiwan independence" secessionists that their attempts to seek "Taiwan independence" will come to nothing.

