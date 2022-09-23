Hangzhou West Railway Station puts into operation
Aerial photo shows the Hangzhou West Railway Station in east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
The Hangzhou West Railway Station was officially put into operation on Thursday. The station is a key support project for the 2022 Asian Games, and also a part of Hangzhou's grand plans to step up the infrastructure of the city.
Photo shows the waiting hall at the Hangzhou West Railway Station, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
Photo shows the check-in gates at the Hangzhou West Railway Station, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
Photo shows the waiting hall at the Hangzhou West Railway Station, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
The train G9528 departs from Hangzhou West Railway Station, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
