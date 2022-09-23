We Are China

Hangzhou West Railway Station puts into operation

Aerial photo shows the Hangzhou West Railway Station in east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

The Hangzhou West Railway Station was officially put into operation on Thursday. The station is a key support project for the 2022 Asian Games, and also a part of Hangzhou's grand plans to step up the infrastructure of the city.

Aerial photo shows the Hangzhou West Railway Station in east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

Photo shows the waiting hall at the Hangzhou West Railway Station, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

Photo shows the check-in gates at the Hangzhou West Railway Station, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

Photo shows the waiting hall at the Hangzhou West Railway Station, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

The train G9528 departs from Hangzhou West Railway Station, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

