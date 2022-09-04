Shazi railway station expansion project under construction in SW China's Chongqing
Staff members work at the construction site of Shazi railway station expansion project in southwest China's Chongqing on Sept. 2, 2022. The construction of 6 turnouts in Shazi railway station of Chongqing-Lichuan railway line completed recently, accelerating the expansion of this station. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
