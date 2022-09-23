Chinese, Hungarian FMs meet on ties on sidelines of UNGA session

Xinhua) 09:49, September 23, 2022

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (2nd R) meets with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (2nd L) on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, the United States, Sept. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

NEW YORK, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met here on Wednesday with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

Wang said that thanks to the strategic guidance by the two countries' leaders, China and Hungary enjoy a good relationship, as both countries always adhere to an independent policy, sincere friendship with each other and win-win cooperation.

China appreciates Hungary's firm stance on friendly policies towards China, firm adherence to the one-China principle and upholding of a fair stance on issues related to China's core interests, said Wang.

The high-level development of the China-Hungary ties is in line with the fundamental interests of the two countries and their people, Wang said, adding that facing changes unseen in a century, China will continue to design bilateral relations from a strategic height, cement strategic mutual trust, practice genuine multilateralism, resist unilateral bullying and uphold the basic norms of international relations.

Wang said that China will keep on encouraging capable Chinese enterprises to invest in Hungary, expecting Hungary to maintain policy continuity, stability and persistence.

Noting that Hungary is the first European country that has signed the Belt and Road cooperation documents, Szijjarto said Hungary-China cooperation has played an important role in boosting Hungary's economic development.

Hungary firmly adheres to the one-China policy and opposes confrontation between camps, he said, adding that Hungary will continue to unswervingly carry out cooperation with China and take an active part in China-Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) cooperation.

For his part, Wang said that China and CEE countries have carried out mutually beneficial cooperation on a voluntary basis and have continuously yielded fruitful results, which not only meets each other's needs, but also helps to draw on each other's strengths and opens new cooperation channels.

China is fully confident in the future of China-CEE cooperation, he added.

