Chinese logistics network launches first distribution center in Hungary

Xinhua) 08:47, October 26, 2021

BUDAPEST, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Cainiao Smart Logistics Network announced on Monday the launch of its Budapest distribution center, to enhance cross-border parcel shipping efficiency between China and Hungary. It will also enable consumers in Central and Eastern Europe to shop more easily on the platform, Cainiao said.

"The launch of the Budapest distribution center marks the further improvement of Cainiao's global parcel network in Central and Eastern Europe. It will also play a greater role in the upcoming Double 11 Global Shopping Festival, helping domestic products go overseas, and delivering Chinese parcels more efficiently to our overseas consumers," said Davis Zhao, head of Global Solutions for Cainiao's Export Logistics.

Cainiao, the logistics arm of China's internet giant Alibaba Group, said it will continuously invest in overseas infrastructure in order to upgrade logistics and distribution abroad. The company is also committed to exploring new regional markets, and offering localized cross-border logistics solutions, added Zhao.

On May 2021, Cainiao launched its first direct cargo route from Zhengzhou, the capital of central China's Henan province, to Budapest, allowing for the delivery of parcels in as little as 10 days. In addition, Cainiao has created a digital customs clearance system with local logistics providers. This facilitates the digitization of data such as order, payment, and logistics information, in order to enable rapid customs clearance.

